Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Shares Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.9215.

Proximus Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

About Proximus

Proximus is the leading telecommunications operator in Belgium, offering a comprehensive range of fixed-line, mobile, broadband and digital television services to residential and business customers. The company’s portfolio extends to information and communication technology (ICT) solutions, encompassing cloud services, cybersecurity, data analytics and managed network services designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large corporations.

In addition to its core Belgian market, Proximus participates in international activities through partnerships and subsidiaries that provide roaming, carrier and wholesale services.

