Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Alfen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfen presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Alfen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alfen

Alfen Trading Down 5.2%

About Alfen

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

(Get Free Report)

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, development, production, and service of smart grids, energy storage systems,and electric vehicle charging equipment. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations for grid operators, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids; and supplementary offerings to grid connect amongst others PV farms, electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hubs, and industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.