St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading 3.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 57,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 124,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Up 1.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.57 million, a PE ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 0.99.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.