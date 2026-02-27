Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Enovis had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $575.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.520-3.730 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Enovis’ conference call:

Get Enovis alerts:

The company delivered solid full-year results with 6% organic revenue growth (Recon +8%, PNR +4%), maintained ~18% adjusted EBITDA margins, returned to positive free cash flow of $20M, and guided 2026 revenue of $2.31B–$2.37B with mid-single-digit organic growth and a targeted 25%+ free cash flow conversion for the year.

(Recon +8%, PNR +4%), maintained ~18% adjusted EBITDA margins, returned to positive free cash flow of $20M, and guided 2026 revenue of $2.31B–$2.37B with mid-single-digit organic growth and a targeted 25%+ free cash flow conversion for the year. Management recorded a $501 million non-cash goodwill impairment in Q4, which it says does not affect liquidity, cash flows, or debt covenants but highlights valuation pressures on the business.

in Q4, which it says does not affect liquidity, cash flows, or debt covenants but highlights valuation pressures on the business. Innovation and product momentum accelerated—the company saw 50% more 510(k) clearances than its prior best year, is launching ARVIS with flexible commercial models at AAOS, and reported strong early adoption for Nebula and OrthoDrive alongside double-digit extremities and international Recon growth.

with flexible commercial models at AAOS, and reported strong early adoption for Nebula and OrthoDrive alongside double-digit extremities and international Recon growth. Near-term headwinds remain from about $15M of tariffs and calendar effects (Q4 had four fewer selling days, a ~400bp organic-growth headwind; Q1 2026 also has two fewer days and a high comparable), which constrained quarterly performance and margin flow-through.

Enovis Stock Up 13.8%

ENOV stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.39. 2,700,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Enovis has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 156,069 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Enovis

Here are the key news stories impacting Enovis this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.