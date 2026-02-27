Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $592.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 29.50%.

Here are the key takeaways from Hafnia’s conference call:

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia reported strong 2024 results with a $774 million net profit, $1.4 billion TCE income and ROE of 34.5%, highlighting operational resilience.

Hafnia reported strong 2024 results with a net profit, TCE income and ROE of 34.5%, highlighting operational resilience. Management returned substantial capital—completed buybacks (~14.4m shares at ~$5.33, ? $76.7m ) and full?year shareholder distributions of $640.8 million (payout ratio ~82.8%).

Management returned substantial capital—completed buybacks (~14.4m shares at ~$5.33, ? ) and full?year shareholder distributions of (payout ratio ~82.8%). Outlook is constructive for 2025: ~25% of days are covered at ?$24k/day and management scenarios project net profits of ? $300–400 million , but Q4 market softness and geopolitical risks (Red Sea, sanctions) add uncertainty.

Outlook is constructive for 2025: ~25% of days are covered at ?$24k/day and management scenarios project net profits of ? , but Q4 market softness and geopolitical risks (Red Sea, sanctions) add uncertainty. Fleet and sustainability progress—>200?vessel platform, owned/charter NAV ~ $3.8bn (NAV/share ~$7.63), average age 9.1 years, plus entry of dual?fuel methanol MR “Ecomarc” and the new Seascale Energy bunker JV.

Fleet and sustainability progress—>200?vessel platform, owned/charter NAV ~ (NAV/share ~$7.63), average age 9.1 years, plus entry of dual?fuel methanol MR “Ecomarc” and the new bunker JV. Near?term valuation risks: vessel market values fell in Q4, net LTV rose to 23.2% and shares have been trading at ~68–70% of NAV, reflecting a material discount and potential short?term downside.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of Hafnia stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,742,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,522,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hafnia by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,870,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 571,909 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hafnia by 241.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 815,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 576,629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hafnia by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 809,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hafnia by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 677,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HAFN shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAFN

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.