Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 0.84%.Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Koppers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.200-5.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Koppers’ conference call:

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers delivered a strong 2025 with adjusted EBITDA of $256.7 million and a 13.7% margin (a company high as?reported), $4.07 adjusted EPS, $122.5 million operating cash flow, $38.2 million of buybacks and a raised quarterly dividend; net leverage was 3.4x with a goal of 2–3x.

and a 13.7% margin (a company high as?reported), adjusted EPS, $122.5 million operating cash flow, $38.2 million of buybacks and a raised quarterly dividend; net leverage was 3.4x with a goal of 2–3x. The company’s transformation program, Catalyst , produced $46 million of benefits in 2025 and management now expects up to $75 million of cumulative benefits across 2026–2028, targeting $20–40 million in 2026 and a mid?teens margin run rate by 2028.

, produced $46 million of benefits in 2025 and management now expects up to of cumulative benefits across 2026–2028, targeting $20–40 million in 2026 and a mid?teens margin run rate by 2028. Performance Chemicals is forecast to grow top line ~11% in 2026 from market?share gains and new commercial wins, but results remain sensitive to copper and tariff risk—management says continued high copper could necessitate roughly a $50 million pricing pass?through despite hedging.

pricing pass?through despite hedging. Utility & Industrial Products outlook is constructive (AI, data centers, EVs driving electrical demand), and a small Douglas fir procurement acquisition secures a key supply, while cost and production consolidations (including idling Vance plant) should drive most 2026 UIP improvements.

The CMMC segment faces near?term headwinds—Q4 sales and EBITDA fell, global coal?tar costs are higher, a U.S. tar supplier exit reduces throughput, and pricing pressure may require capacity rationalization with margin challenges persisting into 2026.

Koppers Stock Up 8.1%

KOP stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 186,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $731.45 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.40. Koppers has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Koppers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $22,032,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 474,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOP

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.