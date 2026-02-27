Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.3176 and last traded at $0.28. 9,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2780.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc Charlie's Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Featured Stories

