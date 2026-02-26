Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG is a Germany-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in Essen. Formed in 2007 through the carve-out of the chemicals division of RAG AG, the firm traces its origins to the Degussa chemical group, whose roots extend more than a century. Today, Evonik is recognized as one of the world’s leading providers of specialty chemicals, serving a broad array of industrial and consumer markets.

The company’s operations are organized into core business segments that include Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency and Performance Materials.

