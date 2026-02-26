Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €125.90 and last traded at €125.90. 186,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €128.15.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €125.19 and a 200-day moving average of €117.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector. This segment provides drug manufacturers with process development expertise and technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing; testing kits and services; reagents and services; testing solutions that analyze air, water, and soil; and testing and tools, as well as products that help test nutritional value and identify quality inconsistencies.

