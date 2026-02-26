Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.60% and a negative net margin of 279.31%.The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 792.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

Syndax reported strong commercial momentum for Revuforj, with $124.8M net revenue in 2025, a 38% sequential increase in Q4, ~35% prescription growth, and rapid uptake following the NPM1 label expansion.

The Niktimvo launch outperformed benchmarks—$151.6M partner-reported net sales in 2025 (Syndax recorded $42.4M collaboration revenue) and high persistency, supporting expectations for growing margin contribution over time.

Pipeline execution is advancing—pivotal frontline trials for revumenib (EVOLVE-2, REVEAL-ND, RAVEN) are enrolling and axatilimab completed Phase 2 enrollment in IPF (MAXPIRe) with top-line data expected in Q4 2026, creating multiple potential near- and mid-term value drivers.

Financial position and guidance are solid, with total 2025 revenue of $172.4M, $394M in cash and equivalents, and 2026 R&D+SG&A guidance of ~$400M (ex‑noncash stock comp), and management expects to reach profitability without raising additional capital.

Key commercial assumptions remain uncertain—average Revuforj treatment duration was only ~4–6 months in year one and revenue growth depends on extended durations, higher post?transplant restart rates, and broader combination/frontline uptake that may not materialize as projected.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 1,358,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.46. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 17,159 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $360,853.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,240.70. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $71,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,221.87. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,063 shares of company stock valued at $628,332. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

