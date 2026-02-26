Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.
- Positive Sentiment: Cheniere reported a large year?over?year profit increase (reported as a ~64% rise for 2025), underscoring strong LNG demand and supporting higher cash flow expectations. Cheniere’s Profit Soars by 64% in 2025 as LNG Demand Jumps
- Positive Sentiment: Management set explicit 2026 targets (about $7.25B adjusted EBITDA and 51–53 Mtpa production) and announced expanded capital returns, including a multi?billion dollar buyback authorization that materially increases shareholder cash returns. Cheniere targets $7.25B adjusted EBITDA and 51–53M tonnes LNG production
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Energy approved a roughly 12% increase in export capacity at the Corpus Christi terminal, which improves throughput and long?term revenue optionality. Corpus Christi LNG terminal gets boosted export approval
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filed full Q4/fiscal?year results, released the earnings slide deck and hosted an earnings call; transcripts and slides are available for investors to parse adjusted vs. GAAP metrics. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Cheniere announced a long?term LNG sale & purchase agreement (CPC) — incremental commercial support but limited near?term earnings surprise. Cheniere and CPC Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged Q4 earnings “misses” or conflicting EPS figures (different sources cite company-reported $10.68 EPS versus other published per?share measures like $2.87), reflecting uneven GAAP vs. adjusted treatments and creating short?term interpretation risk. Investors should read the footnotes to reconcile metrics. Cheniere Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Industry commentary warns of potential LNG market oversupply and pricing pressure into 2026; that macro risk could blunt margin upside if demand or global prices weaken. Earnings in focus as market oversupply concerns mount
Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.
Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.
