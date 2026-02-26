Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded up $11.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.