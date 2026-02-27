Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.12. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Traton to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

Traton SE (OTCMKTS: TRATF) is a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany. As a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, Traton brings together a portfolio of well-known brands, including MAN, Scania and Navistar, to design, produce and distribute trucks, buses, vans and related powertrain solutions. The company’s product range spans from light- and heavy-duty trucks to urban and intercity buses, complemented by engines for marine and industrial applications.

Established in 2015 under the name Volkswagen Truck & Bus, the business was rebranded as Traton SE in 2018 to reflect its independent corporate identity and strategic focus on mobility solutions.

