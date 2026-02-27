Anastasios Leventis Sells 6,000 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Anastasios Leventis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,735, for a total value of £284,100.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.9%

CCH opened at GBX 4,768 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 3,270 and a one year high of GBX 4,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,806.30.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,197.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.