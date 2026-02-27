Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Americas Gold and Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

