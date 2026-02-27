Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gossamer Bio to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

