IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £149.46 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 per share, for a total transaction of £149.46.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Friday, January 30th, Alexander Scott purchased 413 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 356 per share, with a total value of £1,470.28.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £150.07.

On Monday, December 22nd, Alexander Scott acquired 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 per share, for a total transaction of £149.10.

IntegraFin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 315.43 on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.43.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.