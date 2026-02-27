HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.2546 and last traded at $0.2699. 764,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,308,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3001.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeartCore Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 10.1%

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.