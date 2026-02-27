ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Stock Price Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.64 and last traded at GBX 132.59. 1,796,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,207,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of ME Group International from GBX 235 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.50.

Get ME Group International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEGP

ME Group International Stock Up 6.2%

About ME Group International

The stock has a market capitalization of £500.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.31.

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) is an international market leader in automated self-service equipment aimed at the consumer market, with over 48,000 vending units currently in operation.

The Group operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment across 16 countries in its key regions of Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland and Asia Pacific. The Group’s services include:

Core activities:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

Ancillary activities:

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Other vending – Primarily foodservice vending equipment (Feed.ME), Children’s rides (Amuse.ME), Photocopier services (Copy.ME)

The Group has a proven track record of innovation and diversification of its products and services, enabling it to respond to the evolving needs of its customers and consumers.

The Group benefits from well-established partnerships and long-term contracts with major site owners in attractive, high-footfall locations, enabling it to offer multiple products and services onsite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.