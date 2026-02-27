CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 3,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.
