CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 3,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF ( NASDAQ:SPC Free Report ) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned 3.63% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

