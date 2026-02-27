EQPT’s (NASDAQ:EQPT) Quiet Period To Expire on March 4th

EQPT’s (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 4th. EQPT had issued 30,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 23rd. The total size of the offering was $747,250,000 based on an initial share price of $24.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on EQPT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EQPT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of EQPT stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. EQPT has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

