B2Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 49,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,296 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.58. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. B2Gold’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,023,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,161,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,342,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $75,333,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,447,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.