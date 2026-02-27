Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.70. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 22.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

