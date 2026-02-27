Analysts Set Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $46.71

Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.4286.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $27,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at $4,045,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Enovis by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 310,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enovis by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Enovis had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $575.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

