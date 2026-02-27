Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $140.46

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.4615.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $150.00 target price on Qualys in a report on Friday, February 6th.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $449,211.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,578.24. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $1,100,304.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 108,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,567.66. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,962. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $80,820,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $78,591,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $45,854,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 363,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

