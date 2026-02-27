BTIG Research Cuts Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $16.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SGHC opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Super Group (SGHC)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,825 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 341,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 302,336 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,480,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 260,272 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

