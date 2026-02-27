McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.57.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $334.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.94. McDonald’s has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $336.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $25,661,722. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

