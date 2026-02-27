Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Grows By 245.0%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55,692 shares, a growth of 245.0% from the January 29th total of 16,141 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $13.93.
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of enhanced protein and peptide therapeutics for oncology, immunology and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary platforms to extend the half-life, improve the stability and optimize the delivery of biopharmaceuticals. Xenetic’s pipeline includes novel candidates designed to address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and inherited disorders.
At the heart of Xenetic’s technology portfolio are two complementary platforms: PolyXen, which employs a unique polysialylation process to prolong drug circulation and reduce immunogenicity, and Alphabody, a next-generation antibody-mimetic framework engineered for high-affinity binding to challenging targets.
