TD Securities Analysts Give Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) a C$0.10 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$0.10 target price on Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of DB stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
