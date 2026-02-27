TD Securities Analysts Give Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) a C$0.10 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$0.10 target price on Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.