Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.15.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of C$16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.27. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.57%.

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

