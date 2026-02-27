Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.15.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.57%.
Whitecap Resources News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Whitecap Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Declared monthly dividend of C$0.0608 per share (annualized yield ~5.4%). Ex-dividend date was Feb 27 and the record/payment date is Mar 16 — supports income-focused demand for the shares.
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$16.00 and maintains an “outperform” view, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. RBC price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Desjardins increased its target from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and issued a “buy” — another vote of confidence from the sell-side. Desjardins target raise
- Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark and TD Securities both raised price targets to C$15.00, and Canaccord published bullish commentary forecasting strong price appreciation — reinforcing the analyst-driven upside narrative. ATB Cormark target raise TD Securities target raise Canaccord bullish forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Mainstream coverage is highlighting the stock for income investors because of the 5.4% yield and monthly payout — that can attract yield-seeking flows. Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 5.4% Yield With Monthly Payouts
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces examine Whitecap’s Veren integration and its effect on scale, cash flows and risk profile — important for medium-term fundamentals but not an immediate catalyst. Whitecap Veren integration analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check articles discuss mixed short-term share moves and valuation metrics (P/E, growth), useful for longer-term positioning but offering limited immediate directional impact. Valuation check
- Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its rating on WCP, introducing downside risk if other brokers follow or if the downgrade shifts sentiment — a counterweight to the upgrades. Raymond James rating cut
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.
