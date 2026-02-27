Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.97.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$747.72 million during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.
