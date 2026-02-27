Head to Head Contrast: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI)

DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DirectBooking Technology and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DirectBooking Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DirectBooking Technology N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 37.92% 15.62% 7.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DirectBooking Technology and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DirectBooking Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DirectBooking Technology $19.28 million 1.88 -$6.98 million N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.93 $51.55 million $1.28 3.09

This table compares DirectBooking Technology and Dynagas LNG Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DirectBooking Technology.

Risk and Volatility

DirectBooking Technology has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its share price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats DirectBooking Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DirectBooking Technology

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, Primega Construction. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, we conduct our operations in Hong Kong through our operating subsidiary, Primega Construction. Primega Construction is a provider of transportation services that employs environmentally friendly practices with the aim of facilitating reuse of C&D materials and reduction of construction waste. Through Primega Construction, we operate in the Hong Kong construction industry, mainly handling transportation of materials excavated from construction sites. Primega Construction principally provides the following services in Hong Kong (i) soil and rock transportation services; (ii) diesel oil trading; and (iii) construction works, which mainly includes ELS works and bored piling. We generally provide our services as a subcontractor to other construction contractors in Hong Kong. We generate the majority of our income from soil and rock transportation services provided by Primega Construction, which contributed 73.82%, 88.47% and 66.48% of our total revenue during the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 and the six months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Primega Construction works with recyclers and other private contractors to repurpose and recycle excavated materials, reducing the volume of construction waste ending up in landfills, while lowering waste disposal fees incurred by its customers. Our principal executive office is located at Room 2912, 29/F., New Tech Plaza, 34 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at the office of Appleby Global Services (Cayman) Limited, 71 Fort Street, PO Box 500, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1–1106, Cayman Islands. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., located at 122 East 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for DirectBooking Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DirectBooking Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.