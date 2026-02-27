V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Receives $61.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.7778.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on V2X from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VVX opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. V2X has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. V2X had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BTIG raised its price target to $90 and initiated/maintained a "buy" view, implying significant upside versus current levels — a clear bullish signal for investors.

Coverage notes and press coverage highlight V2X's Q4 EPS beat and company guidance, which pushed shares higher after the report.

Noble Financial raised its Q1 2026 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $5.67) and published FY2027 estimates, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth.

Truist reiterated a "Hold" rating on VVX, which is a neutral signal that may cap upside for some investors.

Zacks highlighted V2X among names that exceeded Q4 EPS expectations — additional supportive coverage but not a direct rating change.

Despite some raises, Noble trimmed its Q3 and Q4 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q3 to $1.50 from $1.58; Q4 to $1.54 from $1.65), which introduces some near-term earnings risk and could limit multiple expansion.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target modestly to $66 but kept an "underweight" stance, a cautious signal from a major shop that could weigh on sentiment despite the target change.

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,550,001 shares in the company, valued at $250,477,555.05. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of V2X by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in V2X by 207.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in V2X in the third quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in V2X by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in V2X by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

