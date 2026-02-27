Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $8.67

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.70 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.