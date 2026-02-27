Brokerages Set Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $593.00

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $593.00.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $680.00 to $667.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $544.87 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $443.19 and a 1-year high of $689.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total value of $136,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,785. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,402.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $7,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

See Also

