Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $165.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.3077.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $365,253.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,130.08. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,613.54. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.96. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.The company had revenue of $714.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago?area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid?size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Stories

