Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $185.93

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.9286.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

NYSE:MS opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In related news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,547,680.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,690,826.24. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,920. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,048,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

