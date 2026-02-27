Buska Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,795 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Buska Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,071,000. Croban boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 138,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

