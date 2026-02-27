AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,395 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 29th total of 5,064 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance
AADR opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $98.38.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.
Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF
About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.