AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,395 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 29th total of 5,064 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance

AADR opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AADR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

