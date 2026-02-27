Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and traded as high as $53.48. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 98,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,295. The trade was a 69.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,642. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter’s Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

