nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.35% of nVent Electric worth $54,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $121.76 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. UBS Group started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

