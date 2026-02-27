Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Gildan Activewear’s conference call:

Gildan completed the acquisition of HanesBrands (Dec 1, 2025) and says integration is progressing ahead of plan, raising expected run?rate cost synergies to $250 million over three years (about $100M in 2026, $100M in 2027 and $50M in 2028).

To capture synergies faster, Gildan will close two Hanes textile factories and relocate production into its network, creating short?term capacity tightness and a planned temporary reduction of inventory in customer channels that will pressure Q1 sales and margins (Q1 adjusted operating margin guided to ~12.9%). 2026 continuing?operations guidance: revenue of $6.0–$6.2 billion , adjusted operating margin ~20%, adjusted diluted EPS of $4.20–$4.40 , CapEx ~3% of sales and free cash flow above $850 million ; the Hanes Australia unit (HAA) is held for sale with proceeds targeted to accelerate deleveraging toward a 1.5x–2.5x net?debt/EBITDA target.

2026 continuing?operations guidance: revenue of , adjusted operating margin ~20%, adjusted diluted EPS of , CapEx ~3% of sales and free cash flow above ; the Hanes Australia unit (HAA) is held for sale with proceeds targeted to accelerate deleveraging toward a 1.5x–2.5x net?debt/EBITDA target. Longer?term capacity and cost plan includes advancing Phase Two of the Bangladesh textile complex (construction over ~18 months, production late?2027) and other manufacturing/IT/distribution harmonization efforts intended to reinforce Gildan’s low?cost, vertically integrated platform.

GIL opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5,627.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 revenue and slight EPS beat — Gildan reported Q4 revenue of $1.08B (vs. ~$1.01B consensus) and adjusted EPS of $0.96 vs. $0.94 consensus; revenue rose ~31% year-over-year, demonstrating strong top-line lift following the HanesBrands close. Gildan press release

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

