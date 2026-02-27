FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.900-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE:FCN opened at $167.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.08. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — FTI delivered $1.78 EPS vs. the Zacks/consensus $1.39 estimate, a clear upside that drove immediate investor optimism.

Revenue beat and healthy growth — Revenue of $990.75M topped estimates (~$918.5M) and rose ~10.7% year-over-year, signalling demand strength across its advisory businesses.

Profitability metrics supportive — Management reported a net margin (~7.2%) and ROE (~14.5%), underscoring profitable scaling of revenue gains in the quarter.

Investor materials & transcript available — Management commentary, the earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted and will be used by analysts to refine estimates and model segment trends.

Mixed FY 2026 guidance — FTI set EPS guidance of $8.90–$9.60 and revenue guidance of $3.9B–$4.1B. While the range includes street estimates, the lower bound is below some consensus points, which may temper enthusiasm and prompt caution from some investors.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

