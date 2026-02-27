eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,660 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $318,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 153.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,518 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $87.90 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore lifted their price target on eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $80,588.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,693.41. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

