Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 25.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 116.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ELV opened at $322.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

