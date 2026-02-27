KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IOT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

NYSE IOT opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -361.88 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $46,113.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,762.32. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,253,463 shares of company stock valued at $105,384,810 over the last ninety days. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Samsara by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 906.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

