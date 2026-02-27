Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Increases By 129.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 586,941 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the January 29th total of 255,701 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

