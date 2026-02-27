Wind River Trust Co Takes $2.56 Million Position in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF $LPRE

Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Separately, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Profile

The Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) is an exchange-traded fund. LPRE was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Long Pond.

