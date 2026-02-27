iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Short Interest Update

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 107,097 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the January 29th total of 46,247 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

CMDY stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 267,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.