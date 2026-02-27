Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Short Interest Update

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,216 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the January 29th total of 3,964 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Hedged Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.68% of Clough Hedged Equity ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CBLS opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

