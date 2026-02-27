Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,548,180 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the January 29th total of 1,788,289 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,417,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,417,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

